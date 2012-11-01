As we move into the final days of the campaign season, all eyes are trained on the race for the presidency. But the presidential election is far from the only item on Americans’ ballots. In 38 states, voters will be asked to decide on a whole host of ballot measures on topics ranging from marriage equality to international trade infrastructure and from medical marijuana to tax policy.

Of the 176 ballot questions that will be put to voters on November 6, an important subset focuses on efforts to transform and shape state and regional economies for future growth.

With public services facing further cuts and budgets trimmed to the bone, most states and metro areas find their ability to invest in bolstering economic growth severely limited. In response to these constraints, many places have embraced ballot measures as a potential source of dedicated funds for targeted investments.

For example, as cuts to education funding begin to take their toll, several states and metro areas are asking voters to make sizable investments in K-12 and post-secondary education. Arizona voters will decide whether to renew a one-cent sales tax that will halt potential cuts to K-12 funding while also providing scholarships for community colleges and universities, investments in vocational education, and support for other key projects. In New Jersey, the “Building Our Future Bond Act” seeks $750 million for capital improvements at the state’s public and private colleges and universities. And in Texas, San Antonians will vote on the “Pre-K 4 SA initiative,” a one-eighth-cent sales tax to fund all-day pre-kindergarten, while Houston voters will decide on bond issues for area public schools ($1.89 billion) and community colleges ($425 million).