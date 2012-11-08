Again, this is believable stuff. What strains credulity is Posnanski’s insistence that Paterno’s biography belongs in this category—that he should be remembered not for transforming Penn State from farm school to national powerhouse, or even for his cowardly handling of the Sandusky situation, but for the trite wisdom he passed down to his players. To preserve Paterno’s fuzzy mythic status, Posnanski twists himself into knots omitting specifics. He recounts Paterno’s love for politics without once affording us a glimpse of the man’s opinions. (It would have been helpful to learn that JoePa introduced George H.W. Bush at the Republican convention in 1988.) He writes glowingly of Paterno’s “Grand Experiment,” in which the coach emphasized character and academics over football, but neglects to cite the 163 criminal charges that 46 Penn State players racked up in a six-year span in the 2000s.

Finally, we learn nothing new about Paterno’s failure to report Sandusky’s behavior to the police, or his dismissal from Penn State, which Posnanski insists, “is not my story to tell.” But we are of course treated to plenty of cute details about Paterno’s home phone number (listed!) and his irrepressible sweet tooth. This is Joe Posnanski, reporting from Leave it to Beaver Stadium, in beautiful Happy Days Valley, PA.

The book’s argument rests on the notion that Penn State players saw Paterno as a grizzled, tough-loving father figure. On the playing field, he was a successor to Knute Rockne and Bear Bryant; and in the locker room, it was all Dead Poets Society. But as Whitlock put it in his review, the book reveals more about its author than its subject; it is Posnanski who craves the Paterno he has invented. “I [am] a huge fan and admirer of Joe’s,” Posnanski wrote when he announced the project. “I am endlessly fascinated by him and his lifelong quest to do something large.”

Posnanski’s romanticism is just a spectacularly misapplied cliché of our culture. His adulation is symptomatic of the broader trend: college coaches are revered not just for the victories they accumulate, but for the moral authority they command and the wisdom they ostensibly impart. The storied college basketball coaches Mike Krzyzewski and John Wooden have certainly inspired devotion among their players, but they are perhaps equally admired by the middle-aged men who buy their management books. Or look at this photo, depicting a line of fans stretched the length of the football field, wearing Alabama Crimson, seeking autographs from superstar coach Nick Saban; it betrays a cultish, adoring devotion witnessed only in the amateur game. By celebrating college coaches more than their professional counterparts, we forget that the amateur game is the more corrupt one. (Saban, with a salary of $5.3 million, is no doubt the highest-paid public employee in Alabama.)

Which brings us back to Taylor Branch. “The Shame of College Sports” was published just before the Sandusky scandal broke, but it anticipated one of its lessons: Division I universities had been systematically corrupted by their high-earning sports programs. And college sports fans gave cover to that corruption by buying into the myth that their teams aren’t really in the business of making money, but of nurturing kids and preserving tradition. Indeed, many fans remain oblivious to the full dimensions of the unpaid labor that players are putting in, because of the belief that athletes are getting some sweet psychic deal out of the whole thing. Coach-worship perpetuates this. We paper over how vastly undereducated and overexposed to injury the athletes are, assuming their schools and coaches are looking after them. We recast men such as Saban and Paterno as mentors who just happen to coach, and their players as students who happen to be athletes. And in doing so, we deny what a nasty business college sports is.

Simon van Zuylen-Wood is a writer in Washington, D.C. and a former Reporter-Researcher for The New Republic. Follow: @svzwood