Aaron Schatz, head of the stats site Football Outsiders, defined three categories of criticisms he typically receives beyond fans’ failure to understand that he is providing probabilities, not predictions. Not surprisingly, Silver has faced political versions of all three.

One is that there is something wrong with the model. “That’s the equivalent of complaining that John Hollinger's measurements of defense aren't accurate enough, or complaining that we don’t give enough importance to red zone [play],” explained Schatz. “Those are technical criticisms. Those are valid.” They are also the ones least likely to be hurled at Silver, in part because his proprietary model (like many sports models, and like Google’s algorithm, for that matter) is secret.

The second is that the expert is biased. Football Outsiders routinely gets accused of jilting fans’ favored teams. Schatz has been particularly accused of this for a particular reason: he is a Pats fan, and, as he put it, “It’s not my fault that I started doing this in 2003 and the Patriots have yet to suck in the decade since.” But he insisted none of his staff are flag-wavers, and neither is Silver: “If this was the 1984 election,” he said, “I don’t think Nate Silver would be afraid to say that Walter Mondale will get his ass kicked.” Schatz further noted, as others have, that in 2010 Silver correctly predicted huge Republican gains in the House.

The third is the attack on the forecaster’s character. The sports version of this is that the statistician is a nerd in his underwear in his mother’s basement. The politics version of this is that, as the Washington Examiner noted, Silver is thin, high-voiced, and maybe gay. It isn’t worth dignyifying this “criticism” with a “rebuttal,” but it is worth noting the parallel. “That kind of ad hominem nonsense—that’s exactly like what we go through,” said an exasperated Schatz. “My God.”

BUT YOU HEAR THESE criticisms leveled at sports geeks less and less frequently. Ever since Michael Lewis published Moneyball, in 2003, and the Boston Red Sox’ sabermetric-driven championship in ’04, you would be hard-pressed to find a Major League front office that doesn’t crunch sabermetric numbers. Where 15 and even ten years ago, broadcasts would list a hitter’s batting average, today they also list his on-base percentage—which sabermetricians pointed out is the more valuable stat. The legendary second-baseman-turned-announcer Joe Morgan, so disdainful of advanced stats that fan Michael Schur (better known as Parks and Recreation’s creator) started a blog called Fire Joe Morgan, has departed the booth.

“I’m part of the Baseball Writers Association of America,” Cameron marveled. “In 10 years, I’ll have a Hall of Fame vote.” Similar revolutions have happened in football, basketball, and even sports like golf, tennis, and soccer. But this happened because the sports statisticians had a bunch of advantages on their road to mainstream acceptance that Silver appears to lack.

A prime leg-up the sports forecasters have over Silver is vastly, vastly more opportunities to see how good their numbers really are. “He only gets to test his model once every four years,” observed Schatz. “I get to test my model 16 times a week.” Of course, and as Schatz noted, there are more ways to test Silver’s numbers—state-by-state, Senate races, primaries—but still no substitute for the NFL’s few hundred games each year, much less MLB’s several thousand.

Another advantage the sports guys have is that while Silver is more or less purely descriptive in his analysis, they tend to be at least partly prescriptive. “We’re not necessarily just trying to forecast the outcome of a forthcoming event as much as making suggestions and helping inform decisions and actions,” explained Cameron, adding, “He’s saying, ‘Obama’s probably going to win.’ We’re saying, ‘That guy’s terrible, trade for someone else.’” (There are ways to divine advice from Silver’s numbers, but the numbers are not really set up that way.) In other words: at this point, sports teams—and therefore the sports media—ignore advanced numbers at their peril; political teams—and therefore the political media—ignore them at their convenience.

But the campaigns themselves are not innumerate. Team Obama has been famous since 2008 for rigorously understanding the numbers, and a longtime business consultant sits at the very top of Team Romney. So the logjam right now may be the media itself. “ESPN in particular decided they were going to grab onto this and ride it,” said Schatz, whose site has had a deal with the ESPN Insider subscription service for several years. By contrast, many members of the political media perhaps perceive the threat Silver poses: they have a horse-race narrative that not incidentally requires interested observers to refresh their websites several times a day to catch wind of the latest episode in the grand unfolding “narrative”; Silver has numbers that suggest a strong likelihood of what the outcome will be. Having perceived Silver’s threat, they have fought it.

Perhaps most dispiritingly, politics’ closest equivalent to ESPN—the ambitious, all-consuming, disruptive media force—is probably Politico, and Politico features authors like Byers, Mike Allen, and Jonathan Martin who in recent days have been among the most vocal opponents of a Silver-style, three-in-four-odds read of the race. (Politico headline yesterday: “Media Stumped by 2012 Outcome.” Silver’s response: “7 polls released in Ohio in past 48 hours: Obama +2, Obama +3, Obama +3, Obama +3, Obama +5, Obama +5, Obama +5 #notthatcomplicated.”)

Then again, maybe the chief distinction between sports and politics is that politics is a decade or so behind. Forward-thinking ESPN was also the place that gave Morgan the most prominent baseball broadcast job for so many years. And Sasha Issenberg’s The Victory Lab or some other book could prove the necessary, Moneyball-esque popularizing tome. Although one thing seems likely to stay constant: as Silver said in a recent New York article, “there weren’t nearly so many assholes in sports coverage.”