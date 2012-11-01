Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Morgue lessons: Studying the dead to save the living.
New York Times | 12 min (3,005 words)
Voter fraud frontman: the man behind the GOP's obsession with impostors at the polls.
The New Yorker | 21 min (5,288 words)
John Rawls's theory of justice requires much more radical change than New Deal liberalism.
Boston Review | 15 min (3,841 words)
The search for clues on the trail of the Truck Stop Killer, from a girl who survived his attack.
GQ | 32 min (7,950 words)