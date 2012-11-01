Support thought-provoking, quality journalism. Join The New Republic for $3.99/month.

Besides, when it comes to his critics, Bourdain is charmingly self-aware. “Some have said I’ve already become a cartoon version of myself. Maybe they have a point,” he says in No Reservations: Cleveland. And in the introduction to his post-fame collection of essays, Medium Raw, he writes, “I’d been savagely trashing the Food Network’s principal earners for some time—it was already schtick, part of a stand-up bit that would live on long after I stopped performing it.” He is in the midst of mounting what seems like a slightly embarrassed apologia for becoming as famous as the personalities he’s hated so publicly for so long. He’s even a little embarrassed that we’ve made him taster-in-chief. “Let’s face it: I am, at this point in my life, the very picture of the jaded, overprivileged ‘foodie’ (in the very worst sense of the word) that I used to despise.”

But that he’s risen to such heights of fame is partly because Bourdain has managed to bend the definition of foodie to his own: not only has he spawned a legion of imitators in the food writing world (Halpern says, wearily, that every food memoir proposal that crosses his desk promises to be the next Kitchen Confidential), but Bourdain’s truly changed food culture. GQ writer Alan Richman, a longtime champion of a more white-table-clothed dining room, whom Bourdain labeled a “douchebag” –and worse—in a whole devoted chapter of his book, says of their very public tussle, “I thought that the world would be on my side. It was a 19th century man against a 21st century man … He has captured the gestalt and morality of modern America."

The ascendancy of offal and bacon and low-key ethnic food and casual-but-adventurous dining and chefs who love to brag what food they eat when drunk was already well on its way in restaurateur circles before Bourdain hit bookshelves and TV sets (not trying to snub you here, Mr. Trillin!), but he’s managed to make viewers at home want to eat that way, too.

Perhaps Richman, with whom Bourdain has reached a mutually admiring-but-distant détente, is right to put Bourdain’s influence in moral terms. Bourdain is interested, largely, in the democratization of good food. “More than anyone, he began the movement away from the luxury and service element. He gave a voice to the guy on the line," says Grub Street senior editor Alan Sytsma. (Halpern, by the way, says he thinks the only people in the food world Bourdain truly dislikes are bosses who treat their employees poorly. Richman agrees.)