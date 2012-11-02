Much of next Tuesday’s election outcome depends on which electorate shows up for the election. Will it be the “likely voter” electorate assumed by many national polls or will it be an electorate that looks more like the actual pool of eligible voters? A lot rides on the answer to this question.

Start with likely voters. Likely voters are a subset of registered voters generally selected in a survey sample through screening questions on voters’ intentions, interest and enthusiasm. These are the voters the pollster believes provides the best approximation of the actual voting electorate this year. Determining this subset is a laudable goal but the key word here is “approximation” since pollsters don’t yet know who the real voters are going to be. Nor are past practices in selecting likely voters a particularly reliable guide, which is why there seem to be as many ways of selecting likely voters as there are pollsters.

Gallup has one of the most complicated methods for selecting likely voters, using a battery of seven questions. Based on this method, Gallup has been selecting likely voter samples that have about 20 percent minority voters. This is on the low end of estimates, but other well-known national pollsters like Pew and Washington Post/ABC have drawn recent likely voter samples with about 23 percent minorities.

How plausible is this projection? Well, the exit polls in 2008 pegged the minority voter share at 25.7 percent. That was a 2.8 percentage point increase over 2004. Was that an anomalously high increase, due to the excitement of Obama’s historic campaign? No. The increase from 2000 to 2004 was actually larger: 3.5 points. And the increase from 1996 to 2000, 2.4 points, was only slightly smaller than the 2004-2008 increase.