Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s endorsement of Barack Obama for president Thursday is the latest piece of evidence to suggest that, at the least, the president’s performance during Hurricane Sandy won’t hurt his reelection prospects. But if the President wants a model for boosting his election prospects on the basis of such heroics, he should consider the example set by Herbert Hoover. More than anyone, it was Hoover who established the precedent of treating natural disasters as a proving ground for the presidency, and a measure of executive compassion and competence.

We remember Hoover today as a do-nothing president because of his flat-footed response to the Great Depression, when he clung to his ideology of rugged individualism despite the glaring need for federal help. But before he became president he had been a whirlwind of a Commerce Secretary under Presidents Warren Harding and Calvin Coolidge. In that second-tier office he grabbed every project he could, from negotiating a coal miners’ strike to implementing a regime for radio regulation, winning acclaim for his activism. “There is more Hoover in the administration,” cracked T.R.B. of The New Republic in 1925, “than there is Coolidge.” The president himself, an apostle of small government, chuckled and branded Hoover “Wonder Boy.”

Coolidge’s belief in a hands-off presidency was tested when the Mississippi River overflowed its banks in April 1927, creating the worst natural disaster in American history until Hurricane Katrina. The floods killed hundreds, displaced hundreds of thousands, and left damages in the hundreds of millions of dollars. To spearhead a rescue, relief, and reconstruction effort, Coolidge named Hoover. He was the obvious choice for the job, having built a reputation as a hypercompetent humanitarian in World War I by delivering needed food first to the Belgians who had been overrun by Germany and then, after the war, to vast swaths of ravaged Europe.

Deputized by Coolidge, the commerce secretary set up headquarters in Memphis, traveling for months up and down the river valley. Not only did he bring food and shelter to the dispossessed, he also fought off disease in the relief encampments. And at a time when the federal government was just starting to take responsibility for disaster relief, as well as a whole host of other public services, Hoover used his leadership to fashion a case for his election.