While it successfully conveys the degradation to which the dwarfs were subjected historically, the inclusion of this dark episode in a book for young readers may expose some pre-teens to an excess of depravity. Before her violation, Lia enjoys a close friendship with Robert, a kindly Hagrid-like giant who is also retained by the Infanta as a grotesque, and the court immediately assumes that it was he who made her pregnant. Marsh’s florid evocation of this huge male copulating with this tiny female, even though it proves false, may seem to corroborate widespread childhood fantasies of sexual acts as aggressive conquests.

Eventually Jepp is banished from the Infanta’s presence, and his story continues while he is en route to another castle, Uraniborg in Denmark; he is transported there from Brussels in a cage reminiscent of the contraption occupied by the outsized Lemuel Gulliver in Brobdingnag. The latter parts of Marsh’s novel find him under the aegis of the famous astronomer Tycho Brahe, an eccentric island-dwelling, silver-nosed scientist, whose beer-guzzling moose attends dinner in his castle. Jepp is made to eat on the floor under the table at Tycho’s feet.

What makes all this particularly poignant in the context of “young adult” fiction is that Jepp and his cohort—diminutive persons who appear neither adult nor child—can so easily stand in for the book’s intended readers. Suffering extreme humiliation, Marsh’s characters not only teach historical injustice but, closer to home, they mirror the manipulation, objectification, and failure to be taken seriously that many teens and pre-teens feel they endure under uncomprehending adults. The dwarfs in Marsh’s novel, moreover, are propelled by their frustrations into unproductive behaviors: at Coudenberg, one preens constantly before a looking glass, and another is addicted to hippocras. Under conditions of oppression, their relations with one another are tarnished by rivalry and suspicion.

Thus the dwarfs become, in Marsh’s skillful hands, supremely sympathetic figures. In pre-adolescence, our bodies morph, betraying us day by day. Alien to ourselves as well as to others, we yearn to shoot up instantly or to stop growing altogether—to shrink back into warm childhood, where right and wrong lay neatly folded in separate piles on a shelf. But the door to childhood is shut. Adolescents are newly encased—like Jepp—in bodies that seem too small (or too large) but never a match for what is inside them, which nobody else can see. Marsh’s characters capture many near-ubiquitous experiences of this particular stage of life. Jepp exists in relative emotional isolation: his body, psyche, and surrounds feel intermittently out of sync.

Features of Marsh’s plot parallel with psychological acuity deep levels of pre-adolescent experience. Haunted in a fatherless household by the mystery of his paternity, Jepp longs to find his father. The desire to find one’s true, lost parents animates, as we know, not only the fantasy lives of youth who have endured bereavement, abandonment, and adoption, but also of many a discomfited teen. During much of Marsh’s story, Jepp narrates his adventures while traveling like a small animal in a cage. A rough keeper named Matheus tosses in his daily food, and he knows not his destination. Again, modern echoes abound: despite the plethora of insignificant choices accorded them, young people’s lives are not in their hands, and they often feel cooped up in prisons not of their making. Marsh’s doubled narration (Jepp reminiscing about Coudenberg on his way to Uraniborg) mirrors the way youth balks haltingly at the regimentation of cultural clock time (alarm buzzers, class bells), their jerky back-and-forth between outer and inner worlds captured so brilliantly by Bill Watterson in his Calvin and Hobbes comic strips. Marsh evokes this wonderfully, with all its puzzling confusion. As one reads Jepp, Who Defied the Stars, present and past entangle just as childhood and adulthood spar.