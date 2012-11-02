2. Confusion about Voter ID. For all the talk about new laws requiring government-issued photo IDs, many of the new laws were either struck down or put on hold for this fall—the most stringent ones to stand are in Kansas and Tennessee (Virginia’s also stood, but it is considered relatively lenient). But the whole fight has left behind confusion that could have an impact, especially in Pennsylvania, where Mitt Romney is making a big last-minute push. After taking control in Harrisburg in 2010, Pennsyvlania Republicans pushed through a strictly-worded new requirement for government-issued photo ID—a law that, as one GOP legislative leader boasted, “is gonna allow Governor Romney to win the state of Pennsylvania.” Well, it didn’t quite work out that way—after a lengthy back and forth, the state courts put the law on hold for this election—poll workers will be allowed to ask for photo ID but will not be able to withhold the ballot from those who lack one. But the final decision came down so late that the state was already well underway with its publicity campaign to get out the word about the new photo ID requirement. And even after the final ruling, some of the warnings about the requirement were still out there—on billboards, in utility bills, in radio ads, and more. While the Obama campaign and community leaders are doing their best to get the word out that ID is not required, it’s not inconceivable that a sizable number of voters will stay away from the polls under the misimpression that they don't have the necessary ID.

Support thought-provoking, quality journalism. Join The New Republic for $3.99/month.

3. Discarded ballots. This is perhaps the least sexy but most relevant of the concerns—the disqualification of ballots that have some sort of problem. In Ohio in 2004, 30,000 ballots were rejected, many for having the “right church, wrong pew” problem—having been cast in the right polling location but the wrong precinct, which in Ohio cities can often mean simply the wrong table within a given polling location. This also became an issue in the courts this year, as the Republican Secretary of State fought to preserve the right of local election officials to disqualify such ballots, even if polling workers were at fault in directing voters to the wrong precinct. He lost in federal court, though this week a court upheld the right of election officials to reject ballots cast in the wrong polling location altogether, not just the wrong precinct. Meanwhile, a separate fight is brewing over the rejection of absentee ballots—a technical glitch by the Secretary of State’s office is apparently causing thousands of ballots to be rejected because registered voters are being disqualified as unregistered. The rate of rejections has been especially high in Democratic-leaning Cuyahoga County (Cleveland.)

4. Poll observers. The usual liberal worry about poll observers is that they will get in the way and intimidate voters - as self-proclaimed anti-fraud groups such as True the Vote are pledging to do this year in battleground states. But there's an opposite concern in Virginia this year -- that Democratic poll observers in Fairfax County, the state's largest, will not be allowed to intervene to assist voters who are, say, turned away for lack of proper ID. A new interpretation of the rules is going to make it much harder for observers to lend assistance; Democrats are making a last-minute challenge in court. They would probably be less concerned about the rules if it were not for the fact that a new member of the county Board of Elections is Hans von Spakovsky -- the famous fraud-decrier profiled by Jane Mayer.

5. Local dysfunction. This one can take many forms—the brilliantly-designed butterfly ballot in Palm Beach County in 2000, the belated “discovery” of 7,500 votes in Waukesha County, Wisconsin in a hotly-contested state Supreme Court race last year. Readers of my piece in the current issue of the magazine know one place to keep a close eye on in Ohio—Lucas County (Toledo), the fifth-biggest county in the state. Its Board of Elections has been so riven by dysfunction that the Secretary of State, Jon Husted, has sent in two overseers, a Democrat and a Republican, to help get the county through the election. Among other things, a recent personnel purge led by the county’s notoriously colorful GOP chairman resulted in the departure of the person in charge of the technical management of the electronic voting machines. The county treasurer, Democrat Wade Kapszukiewicz, told me back in September that he was already having nightmare visions of an essentially tied outcome in Ohio leaving the presidency undetermined and “Wolf Blitzer standing in the parking lot across the street the day after Election Day and telling viewers, ‘I’m here in Toledo and we’re still waiting to get inside the Lucas County Board of Elections...”