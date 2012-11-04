After a day of surveys from an irregular set of pollsters, the big picture remains unchanged but there are plenty of details to talk about.

Let's start with the Susquehanna poll of Pennsylvania, which is sure to catch fire as supposed confirmation of a tight race in the Keystone State. Folks should perk up if other polls start showing a tight race, but this poll just doesn't justify the attention that it is sure to receive. When other pollsters showed Obama leading Pennsylvania by nearly 10 points in September, Susquehanna showed Obama ahead by just 2 points. And after the first presidential debate, Susquehanna showed Romney ahead by 4 points in a private survey provided to the Washington Times. As a result, a tied race in Susquehanna is not unusual, it is not evidence of movement in Romney's direction, and it is insufficient to prove that Romney is ahead.

Next, let's consider the Columbus Dispatch survey in Ohio, which shows Obama ahead by 2 points, 50-48. The Columbus Dispatch poll is consistent with the average of recent polls in the Buckeye State, but it is conducted entirely by mail. The poll has a decent but imperfect track-record, so adding a poll with a unique methodology to the available data on Ohio should add more confidence in an Obama lead than a similar result from another random pollster doing all the same things as the other polls. Although it's unclear whether this is significant, one consequence of a mail poll is that it stretches back a little earlier--to October 24. The other interesting poll of Ohio came from Pulse Opinion Research/Let Freedom Ring (R). After showing Romney ahead by 1 point in Ohio in a poll released on October 22nd, POR/LOR now shows Obama up 2. The only poll showing Romney ahead in Ohio is from Wenzel Strategies, a Republican firm.