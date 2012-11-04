In another stop aimed at maximizing turnout on friendly turf, Obama’s stopping in Ft. Lauderdale and Broward County, the heart of Florida’s Democratic coalition. In 2008, Broward’s diverse combination of a large Jewish population and growing African American and non-Cuban Hispanics segments helped offer Obama 67 percent of the vote. Any chance of an Obama victory in Florida involves a near repeat performance in Broward County.

Aurora, Arapahoe and Adams Counties, CO

The site of this summer’s tragic theater shooting, Aurora lays just outside of Denver and is actually Colorado’s third largest city. Aurora is a minority majority city with large Hispanic and African American populations and it straddles Arapahaoe and Adams Counties, two diverse, suburban counties outside of Denver where Obama will need to perform well in order to carry the state. In 2008, Obama won 55 and 58 percent of the vote in Arapahoe and Adams Counties, and Obama doesn't have a credible path to victory in Colorado without a win in both counties.

Cincinnati, Hamilton County, OH

While Cincinnati’s Hamilton County is traditionally Republican and the Cincinnati area is very conservative, strong support among African Americans helped Obama become the first Democrat to carry Hamilton County since 1964. An Obama victory would probably involve carrying it again, especially since it voted for Obama by more than the state as a whole in 2008.