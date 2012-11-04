Early voting will be wrapping up across the battleground states over the next few days and spin wars are already underway to declare one side the winner. But as a general rule, folks should be more circumspect about early voting.

The main issue is the absence of an adequate baseline. There has never been a close national election in the era of 35-40 percent early voting and we just don’t know what constitutes a good or bad showing for Democrats or Republicans in many of these states.

This problem is most acute in a few places: states where Obama won by a wide margin, but where Republicans are clearly outperforming Democrats and the Democratic vote is down; and states that were close in '08, but where Democrats are performing at or near ’08 levels even as Republicans are turning out more of their voters. Is it fair to argue that Democrats are doing worse in early voting if they’re turning out nearly as many or as many voters as they did four years ago? And given that Republicans weren’t exactly enthused four years ago, how much credit do they receive for large increases in early voting? If Republicans are doing better in early voting in a state like Colorado, how much better do they need to perform to overcome Obama's 9 point edge from '08. There just isn't a good answer.

Early voting is easier to interpret in states where the early vote looks much like 2008 and the '08 result was clear, or in states where the early vote probably needs to look just like '08 for Obama to win, and it doesn't. Only North Carolina and Nevada arguably fit into these categories. In Nevada, substantial GOP gains were necessary but Democrats carried the early vote by 6 percent, while any Republican improvement in North Carolina early voting could be interpreted as a sign that Romney should be considered a favorite in a state that voted for Obama by 14,000 votes.