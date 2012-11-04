As we drove across the Verrazano Bridge onto Staten Island, the sight wasn’t that bad. The ocean shone, calm and green. The trees still had some yellow leaves. The houses stood with roofs still intact.

It was only as we got off the bridge and started driving down the Father Capodanno Boulevard, that the picture changed, and there was nothing picturesque about it. We passed houses with torn off walls. Houses where only bathtubs and toilets stayed in place. We passed boats swept into people’s backyards. Boats that landed on top of the cars. Boats that landed on top of the roofs. We passed bent fences, mangled playgrounds, utility poles, lying on the ground like corpses. Garbage containers filled with chairs and sofas, and television sets and microwaves, and countless soaked mattresses.

And of course, the debris, scattered everywhere. It’s amazing how easily the most ordinary household items turn into signs of destruction. There is nothing frightening or heartbreaking about a toothbrush, or a notebook, or a coffee mug, or a vial with prescription stomach medicine, unless they are lying all together in a puddle of mud mixed with sand. Still the most upsetting sight was a leafless tree, debris stuck to its branches like fruit.

The streets weren’t lifeless, though. There were people everywhere, pumping water from their houses, sweeping up the debris, hanging their clothes and shoes to dry. Everywhere volunteers offered all kinds of help. Some distributed food and goods—diapers and blankets were two of the most needed items. Others even cooked the food right there on the streets, making hot dogs and hamburgers and vats with chili and coffee. A lot of people helped to clean up. Here and there, there were little makeshift stations for charging electric appliances, or using the Internet. Most of the volunteer effort was organized via Facebook. There, people asked for help and offered help. One man even offered to fix damaged computers for free. There were a lot of requests about pets. All kinds of pets, not only cats and dogs. When the house of the president of Staten Island herpetological society flooded, he managed to find volunteers to take care of his rare lizards.

The overall atmosphere was upbeat rather than depressing, but there was a very strong defiant air about residents’ and volunteers' behavior. They seemed to be saying: “Yes, we are a neglected borough, and we’re taking care of things ourselves.”

It took me a long time to get to my house from the South Shore. The electricity was still out, and the street signals didn’t work, so the traffic was especially slow. The utility poles were still on the ground, so all the streets surrounding my house were blocked with police tape. We had to drive on a hidden road leading to it from the back.

The house looked fine. Completely fine. The roof was in place. The walls were still there. The basement was perfectly dry. The glass table on patio had shattered, and the tree in the backyard lost its largest branch. But that was the extent of the damage. On the inside the house was exactly the same as when I left it, empty, ransacked, but undamaged. I’m going to offer it to my friends, whose house was flooded, as a temporary haven.

Lara Vapnyar is the author of Broccoli and Other Tales of Food and Love and Memoirs of a Muse.