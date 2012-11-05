Their owners mostly belong to the minority, lower-income set, the kind of voters who favor Obama but may be less likely to vote. Wurzburg, a brisk woman in lounge clothes and New Balance shoes—and, as I soon discovered, the Academy Award-winning director of the 1992 documentary short Educating Peter—said social issues are her passion; hence, why she is such a fan of Obama. The person who answered the first door she knocked on, however, was less enthusiastic. Alonzo, 36 (he withheld his last name), told Wurzburg that he would vote for the president—that is, if he decided to vote at all, which seemed unlikely. “Obama’s not gonna help me out,” he said. Wurzburg was gentle but unfazed. “I think this country could be very different if he doesn’t win,” she offered. Alonzo rubbed his temples. “Yeah, that’s what he said last time.” A children’s show blared from the television inside the apartment. “And I’ve been unemployed since I voted for him four years ago. Kind of ironic.”

Support thought-provoking, quality journalism. Join The New Republic for $3.99/month.

Wurzburg soon encountered more sympathetic people. When she asked a forty-something man and woman in the stairwell whether they are voting for Obama, they smiled and answered almost in tandem, “Of course we are!” A woman who was initially hesitant to open the door for Wurzburg instantly warmed at the sight of her clipboard. “Oh hi! You’re Obama! I like Obama!” And next door to an apartment with an eviction notice taped to its door, Wurzburg made arrangements with Frank Eaton, 63, who had just thrown out his back, to have the campaign drive him to his polling place. Later, she murmured of Alonzo, “I think we got him to vote.”

The Romney "Victory Office" in Sterling, located between a vacant strip-mall property and a Sleepy’s Mattress Store, was bustling on Saturday with persuaders. They pulled up in Audis and Chevy Suburbans to the office, which was plastered with every Romney sticker imaginable ("UVA Wahoos for Romney!"). Nancy Theis, a D.C. resident in her late sixties, volunteered there as a phone banker. Wearing a long fur-trim coat, she said that speaking with the fed-up voters had made her confident that Romney, whom she already refers to as “the president,” will win the state and the presidency. “People are so very anxious to tell you why, after they voted for Obama last time, they are so disappointed.”

Persuasion versus turnout is not the entire equation in Northern Virginia, and for an edge, Romney can look to the mechanics of Election Day. The particulars of the state’s ballooning population growth may favor Obama, but its election laws skew the other direction. Virginia has a lenient but potentially confusing voter ID law, and voting rights groups anticipate squadrons of conservative poll watchers who face a very low evidentiary burden to call votes into question. Someone like Alonzo—who says he lost his voter registration card and doesn’t have any bills in his name at his current address, two forms of ID he could use to vote—would be an easy target for a challenge. Many Romney supporters I met planned to work as poll watchers on Tuesday, including Yevropina, who did so when she lived in Maryland “because of all the African-Americans."