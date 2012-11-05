Romney closes the 2012 campaign in Hillsborough County, the biggest county in New Hampshire and a Bush-Obama county for good measure. The county rests on border with Massachusetts and many affluent Bay State ex-pats live alone the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. A Romney victory in New Hampshire would almost certainly involve a victory in here. The decision to close in New Hampshire is almost certainly a function of its proximity to Boston.

Obama

Madison, Dane County, WI

Obama closes his final day of campaigning for the presidency in the liberal city of Madison, Wisconsin’s capital and home to the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Obama isn’t in any question in Dane County, which offered 73 percent of the vote to Obama in 2008, but the margin will be critical in a close race.

There isn’t much early voting in Wisconsin, but there is same-day registration and the Obama campaign probably hopes that a big event in Dane County might get a few more young voters to take advantage and vote. To that end, Springsteen will accompany Obama on his final day of campaigning, which also explains why they’re only stopping three times.

Columbus, Franklin County, OH

Columbus is also a state capitol with a large state university where Obama is expected to win. Romney is stopping in Columbus as well, so you’ve already read about Franklin County.

Des Moines, Polk County, IA

Obama closes in Iowa’s largest city, which also happens to be nearby his home of Chicago. Polk County will almost certainly vote for Obama, but the margin in the Des Moines media market could easily sway the state. In 2008, Obama won 15 points; Kerry carried it by just 5.