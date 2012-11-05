But the massive and unexpected success of the early Star Wars films turned Lucas from an auteur into the head of a corporate conglomerate. In order to make sure that everything connected to Star Wars looked exactly the way he wanted it to, Lucas demanded total control over merchandising. And merchandising possibilities exploded as the early films were released: revenue from action figures alone exceeded $100 million. Star Wars posters outsold then-sex symbol Farrah Fawcett’s image five to one. But merchandise management was time-consuming, and a deep paranoia loomed over Lucas’s commercial success. “I’m trying to cement my world as hard as I can before it all falls apart,” Lucas told me in 1983.

He always had something of a tortured relationship with his fans. In the 2010 documentary The People Versus George Lucas, adult men and women in Jedi costumes waved light sabers in protest after Lucas re-cut the first three Star Wars films to add new effects and storylines. The constant demand for more Star Wars installments after the 1983 release of Return of the Jedi overwhelmed Lucas. “Why would I make any more,” he told The New York Times earlier this year regarding the reaction of Star Wars fans to his sequels, “when everybody yells at you all the time and says what a terrible person you are?”

For Lucas—a sci-fi purist obsessively committed to his own artistic vision—the pressure from Hollywood, from Star Wars fans, and from himself ultimately proved overwhelming. His films began to suffer. As the Star Wars prequels were released, beginning with The Phantom Menace in 1999, many critics felt that Lucas had lost the spirit of wonder and fun that had animated the original Star Wars movies. He soldiered on through two more badly-received prequels, released in 2000 and 2005, then seemed to run out of gas. As fans clamored for more spin-offs, he supervised Star Wars novelizations and a TV series about a young Indiana Jones. Eventually there was talk that he had no more Star Wars films in the pipeline, and rumors of a new Indiana Jones franchise led to only silence. Lucas retreated to the secluded Skywalker Ranch he had begun building in 1978—complete with the sprawling “Lake Ewok” and a 300-seat theater called “The Stag”—remaining involved only in his animated TV series, “The Clone Wars.”

So when the sale of Lucasfilm was announced last week, it felt partly inevitable. Mainstream success had taken its toll on Lucas. The experimental sci-fi films he had vowed to create once he made it big never materialized. In effect, he became what he once reviled: the corporate chieftain of a company for which scale and sparkle and box office numbers trumped the specifics of his artistic vision. In the end, it seemed, there was nowhere for Lucas to go at Lucasfilm but out.

It’s hard to say where Lucas will go from here, or what Star Wars will look like without him. Disney’s purchase of the company includes all the properties in development at Lucasfilm, and the outlines for six more Star Wars films. Lucas’s legacy is clear: with the Force, he created the equivalent of a new religion for millions. His greatest impact may be that he changed the way films are made, from Dolby Stereo sound and digital editing to computer-generated special effects. Industrial Light & Magic transformed the moviemaking landscape in deep and essential ways. But in the end Star Wars was an all-or-nothing proposition for Lucas; his fanboy’s attachment to the details made it impossible for him to partially cede control. Now it remains to be seen whether the Star Wars universe will be a different place in Disney’s hands—perhaps even a better, more beautiful, more imaginative one, closer to the Star Wars that Lucas himself had originally envisioned.