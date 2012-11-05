Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Behind the silver screen: the absurd world of movie publicists.
Columbia Journalism Review | 10 min (2,617 words)
Fighting the feast of fools: Lewis Lapham and his Quarterly.
Smithsonian Magazine | 10 min (2,614 words)
Edward Gorey is creepy, prolific and weird. But what makes him last?
Los Angeles Review of Books | 11 min (2,788 words)
Cuba Libre: Change is coming slowly to Havana.
National Geographic | 27 min (6,726 words)