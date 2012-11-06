Virginia’s new voter ID law kicks in on Election Day, but you probably haven’t heard much about it. While 30 states have enacted some sort of Voter ID law, the debate has focused on those swing states, like Pennsylvania or Ohio, whose laws were most transparently designed to disenfranchise minority voters. The Virginia law, by contrast, is much less maligant. But the presidential race is closer in Virginia than any other state—the Real Clear Politics average of recent polls has Obama leading Romney by just 0.3 points. Which means that, even if Virginia’s Voter ID law impacts a relatively small number of voters, it could still have an outsized impact on the election.

“[The new law] could be a problem for some voters,” says Geoffrey Skelley, a political analyst at University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. “But it will only really matter if the election is extremely close, which it could be.”

Previously in Virginia, voters who did not bring proper ID to the polls could sign an affidavit swearing to their identity and then vote as normal. Under the new law—passed by Virginia’s GOP-controlled legislature after Democrats blocked a much tougher measure—voters who do not bring some form of ID will have to cast provisional ballots, with their votes only counting if they submit an approved form of ID to their election board within three days of the election.

That will be hard to precisely determine until after Nov. 6, but the election board said it reached out to all 134 localities in the state through its “Are You Election Ready?” campaign. The campaign used social media, advertisements in newspapers, TVs and bus stations, and partnerships with community organizations to inform Virginia’s nearly 5 million registered voters on the new law. (Though the $550,000 is a miniscule fraction of the combined $86 million the presidential candidates have spent on advertising in the state.) The elections board also said it delivered new voter registration cards on time to each voter, with only an “isolated and statistically nominal” number of people reportedly not receiving them. But since only those who were expecting the card could complain about not receiving it, I went out in Virginia to gauge how much voters actually knew about the law.