The president’s modest lead in the critical battleground states and tenuous advantage in the national polls is small by historic standards, especially for an incumbent president running for reelection. Nonetheless, the president’s lead is clear enough and consistent enough to deem him an obvious favorite heading into Election Night.

Obama leads by at least 3 points with 49 percent of the vote in the states won twice by Kerry and Gore, plus New Mexico, Nevada, and Ohio. These states are worth 272 electoral votes, and with the exception of a stray poll in Michigan, Romney doesn’t lead in a single non-partisan survey in any of those states. Despite a close contest and Romney’s brief national advantage following the first presidential debate, Obama has never trailed in a polling average in these states.The polls also show the president with a narrow lead ranging from 1.3 to 2.5 points in four additional states that would bring the president to 303 electoral votes: Virginia, Colorado, New Hampshire, and Iowa. Florida is perhaps the closest battleground state, where Romney leads by .4 points and the two candidates have split the polls almost evenly, with Obama ahead in 7, Romney ahead in 8, and three tied.

The only battleground state where the polls show Romney with a clear edge is North Carolina. Here, Romney leads by 1.8 points with 48.1 percent of the vote. But the polls show the president better positioned in Ohio than Romney is in North Carolina, where Romney holds a smaller share of the vote, and a smaller and less consistent lead. Although this doesn’t suggest that the president is a favorite in North Carolina, it clarifies Romney’s challenge—especially if one has unwisely dismissed the president’s chances in the Tar Heel State.

The national polls have often provided better news to Romney than the state polls, but the president now holds a 1.3 point edge in national polls conducted since October 25, with Romney only leading in three of the final 21 national surveys--Gallup, Rasmussen, and Zogby’s JZ Analytics. To the extent that momentum is relevant, the president has steadily gained in national polls since mid-October and seized a 3 point lead in many of the better surveys adhering to the industry’s best practices conducted over the campaign’s final weekend. The president's new advantage narrows the gap between national and state pollsters, reducing the uncertainty about the prediction of either group of polls.