It’s hard to explain the euphoria of those December days. The Western press scrambled to put a label on it—Russia’s Tahrir Square, the Russian Spring, a Snow Revolution—but all it was was a class of hyper-educated people finally waking up and demanding respect. They did it with wit and sentimentality, they used the big, weighty words—freedom, democracy—that the neocons have ruined for us, and they meant it. It was exhilarating; it was deeply, and profoundly moving.

It was especially so for Russian journalists, who were the vanguard of this new and amorphous movement. Long the only civically minded and conscious people in the country, this renaissance was their moment. And very quickly, things got far into the gray. Russian journalists helped organize the protests and gave speeches at them. One prominent journalist introduced opposition leader Alexey Navalny at a December rally as “our leader.” The anchors on RainTV, an independent television channel, came out to read the news wearing white ribbons, the symbol of the new movement. By May, Rain was the unofficial and unabashed station of the anti-Kremlin protests.

That month, the protests picked back up as Putin was sworn in. They took the form of roving flash mob-style “walks” through the city: no signs, no chants, we’re just here. The police arrested participants anyway. Many of my friends in Moscow were Russian journalists and they rushed into the squares—not to cover the events, but to participate. They left their press cards at home, saying that today they were there as citizens. But when they were arrested, a few of them taped a promo for their show (on Rain) from inside the paddy wagon. I picked a fight on Facebook, where all such debates take place: how could journalists protest one day as private citizens, and show up to the next one as a journalist with a press card? The point that many of my Russian colleagues made was that this was the one form of civic activism that had been left to them, and that the fate of the country hung in the balance. If they didn’t fight in this fight—fight clean, or fight dirty—their country would lose. My argument that they would do their country a greater service by reporting objectively than by being one more person in a hundred-thousand-person crowd fell on deaf ears.

This has happened before. In 1996, Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first democratically elected president was facing a tough reelection campaign. His approval rating was in the single digits and, in the chaos that the instantaneous introduction of a free market had wrought, a Communist stood to win the presidency just five years after the Soviet Union ceased to exist. Liberal Russian journalists could not stomach this possibility and they decided that, with the fate of the country hanging in the balance, they could not sit idly by. They fought for Yeltsin, and they fought dirty. A profession that had only existed for five years died with that decision. When Putin came to power in 2000, it was easy enough to nationalize television: It had been a partisan tool, so why not make it his own? So by the time RainTV came along to act as a counterbalance to Putin’s television, its niche was clear, too, especially when the anti-Kremlin protests broke out. Today’s media landscape in Russia makes American political polarization look like a grad-school colloquium: in Russia, there are only two poles—only Fox and MSNBC—and nothing in between. Most journalists are warriors and cheerleaders in one of the two camps.

After that fight on Facebook, I made peace with the journalists who taped the promo from the paddywagon on one condition: that I, the spoiled émigré with an American passport to protect me from Putin’s excesses, would not vote at home if I cover American politics. I had to agree to live by my own logic. A month later, The New Republic offered me a job in Washington, covering American politics. I was shit out of civic luck. Moreover, I was at risk of being lumped in with the handful of U.S. journalists who had ostentatiously declared, in the name of high-church bias-aversion, that they wouldn’t even deign to have opinions.