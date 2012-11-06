At the same time, Barack Obama opened up a large lead over Romney among Catholics in the months that followed the bishops’ “Fortnight for Freedom”—a national teach-in about threats to liberty that focused on Obama’s contraception coverage policy. Nor does the Fortnight campaign appear to have moved Catholic opinions regarding the contested policy. According to PRRI polls taken both before and after the Fortnight, white Catholics are split precisely down the middle when asked whether “religiously-affiliated colleges and hospitals should have to provide employees with no-cost contraception coverage.”

What happened to the bishops' influence? One problem they face is the continuing erosion of trust in institutions—including religious institutions—that has taken place across American society. The Catholic church and its slow response to clergy sex abuse scandals has suffered a particular serious blow to its reputation for moral leadership. But it has also severely bungled its opposition to the Obama administration. A local Washington, DC priest penned an essay for the National Catholic Reporter this week with his thoughts about the religious liberty campaign's failure. It’s worth reading in full, but I want to quote his observation about the hyperbolic rhetoric of Catholic leaders: “Bishops and Catholic publications used words like ‘alarming,’ ‘unprecedented’ and ‘unconscionable’ about the HHS mandate. But most people did not see it as an existential threat to our religious liberty. They saw it as a disagreement over government policy.”

The bishops also seem not to have recognized that they have lost the edge they once held in the media as well. Not so long ago, if the Catholic bishops came out against a Democratic administration with the energy they have marshaled against several aspects of Obamacare, the story would not only make headlines but would dominate the storyline about that administration. But while journalists made note of the Fortnight for Freedom and have duly covered the bishops’ objections, the coverage is more pro forma, the way reporters cover a Glenn Beck rally or provocative remark from Pat Robertson. Whether they realize it or not, the bishops risk being seen as just another arm of the Religious Right, saved only by their occasional statements supporting anti-poverty programs or immigration reform.

4. The Invisibility of Conservative Evangelicals. After an exciting GOP primary season that featured evangelical leaders vying to play kingmaker and to find someone, anyone other than Mitt Romney to win the nomination, conservative evangelicals have all but disappeared from the 2012 election. Ralph Reed is out there organizing them, of course, and white evangelicals will no doubt cast an overwhelming majority of their votes for the Republican ticket this year. But enthusiasm is decidedly dampened among conservative evangelicals this year. Many people forget that until John McCain brought aboard Sarah Palin as his running mate in 2008, conservative evangelicals supported him, but were unenthusiastic. In fact, the most conservative evangelicals were the least likely to be enthusiastic about McCain. Romney is McCain without Palin. Many evangelicals prefer him to Obama, but that doesn’t mean they’re excited.

5. The Candidates Have Stayed Away From Religion. Sure, it may be more of a mutually-assured-destruction pact than a good-faith agreement to refrain from attacks based on religion. But both Romney and Obama deserve credit for avoiding the ready opportunities to bash each other about religion. Obama has stayed away entirely from making Romney’s Mormonism an issue, and in fact has repeatedly mentioned that he admires Romney as a man who “loves his family, cares about his faith.” Romney has not been as restrained, accusing Obama at points during the GOP primary of pushing a “secular agenda,” but his delivery always seemed especially half-hearted. Romney reportedly pressured a conservative Super PAC to scrap plans for an ad this spring about Obama’s former pastor, Jeremiah Wright, although he did briefly run one of his own in August calling Obama’s contraception mandate a “war on religion.” Still, by the standards of previous campaigns—not to mention the potential for fear-mongering about Mormonism and the belief among some Americans that Obama is Muslim—this election year has been blessedly free of religious wars.