Update: As of 5 p.m. there have been 71,849 calls into Election Protection’s 866-OUR-VOTE Hotline. The trends throughout the day include confusion over voter ID requirements in multiple states; long lines at the polls in part due to early voting restrictions; and inadequate preparation throughout the country—not enough voting machines or polling officials—for a large voter turnout.

One of the most significant updates include a number of reports coming out of Pennsylvania—specifically Philadelphia and Pittsburgh—that voters have been wrongfully removed from the voting rolls.

Election Protection headquarters—the nation’s largest non-partisan voter protection coalition—provided its first update on Election Day voting irregularities. As of 11:00 a.m., the coalition said it fielded 35,000 calls about voting problems throughout the nation, on pace to reach the 100,000 it received on Election Day 2008. The coalition has nearly 10,000 volunteers on the ground throughout the country monitoring for voting issues, and another 50 volunteers in D.C. fielding phone calls from other volunteers and directly from voters.

A significant number of the calls have been coming from voters displaced by Hurricane Sandy in New York and New Jersey—5,400 from New Jersey and 4,000 from New York. Another major source of complaints has been students and first-time voters who encountered voter registration issues; showing up at the wrong polling location, not properly registering and not seeing their names on the voter roll. Election watchers will also be looking to Election Protection to see how a slew of new voting laws in states such as Virginia and Ohio are playing out. So far the biggest problem has been seen in Pennsylvania—a state that received a lot of attention for its unsuccessful attempt to adopt a strict voter ID law.