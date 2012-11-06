TOLEDO, Ohio—Two polling places and about two dozen voters. That’s not even close to a scientific sample, even if the sample is from Ohio. If you're reading in order to divine how the rest of the nation will vote, please stop. You won't find it here.

But staking out interesting precincts has become an election year tradition for me, because conversations with actual voters inevitably yields some insights about how they are thinking—and, more specifically, how they process the information and arguments so familiar to those of us in the business of politics. And if one theme emerged from interviews this morning, it’s that Obama retains strong support in the northwest part of the state, even in some places he might reasonably be expected to have lost support over the last four years. Obama's supporters here may not be as hopeful as they were four years ago, but they are not voting with strong reservations, either. They say they want to give him a chance to finish what he started—and, by the way, they want to keep Mitt Romney far away from the White House.

One polling place I visited was in the northern part of Toledo, a working- and middle-class community that was predominantly white but with a decent-size African-American population. The influence of the auto industry was strong here: The polling place, an elementary school, was literally five blocks from a GM Powertrain plant. And Obama's rescue of the industry is obviously helping. But during the 2008 general election, Obama carried this precinct by a modest margin, smaller than in most of Toledo. And during the primaries, he lost badly to Hillary Clinton. I was in this neighborhood for that contest and it was not, back then, solid Obama territory.

The other polling place was 30 minutes away, in Grand Rapids—a rural, generally conservative town. McCain ran much stronger here in 2008, effectively tying Obama. The road to Grand Rapids passes gun shops and yards with Romney-Ryan signs: The area, voters told me, leans conservative.