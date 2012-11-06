It’s a crisp, clear, and cold day in Ohio, a state that everyone believes to be critical. On the ground floor of the Ohio State University building I’m in right now, there’s a long line of students waiting to cast their votes, some for over an hour we’re told. It will be a long day for them, and it could be a long night for all of us if it’s close.

Well before the first ballots were cast, the candidates and their allies were in court fighting over the rules. In Ohio, there were two especially important court orders issued in the weeks before Election Day.

In one case, the Obama campaign went to court to challenge the state’s decision to allow early voting for military but not civilian voters during the last three days before the election. This resulted in early voting being open to everyone across the state’s 88 counties on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday before Election Day.

The other important case concerned provisional ballots, which are cast by voters whose names aren’t on the registration list, who lack required identification, who have moved without updating their address, or who were sent absentee ballots but didn’t cast them. Provisional ballots should be counted after Election Day, if the voter is determined to be registered and eligible.