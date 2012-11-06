Some of Obama’s biggest gains came among the most affluent and well-educated voters and Pennsylvania’s Chester County was no exception. With a median income north of $80,000 and 12 percent of households making $200,000 per year, Chester County is the most affluent county in Pennsylvania and one of the most affluent in any battleground state. In 2012, Obama won 54 percent of the vote in Chester County, the first time the county had voted for a Democrat since 1964.

Although Romney is all but assured to make gains in Chester, the amount that Romney will gain affluent suburbs is harder to say. Most polls show Obama doing better among college educated whites and rich voters than Kerry, and Obama’s competitiveness in Virginia and Colorado suggests that Obama is doing better than Kerry among these voters, as well. But the amount that Obama holds onto rich voters could be decisive in Virginia, Colorado, and Pennsylvania, where Romney is expected to make big gains in the western part of the state.

Mahoning and Trumbull, Ohio

Obama fared poorly in the white working class industrial hubs of Youngstown and Warren in 2008. The steel industry once dominated the Mahoning Valley, but the area never fully recovered from the steel industry’s collapse and a large General Motors plant remains as the largest manufacturing employer in the region.

Although both Mahoning and Trumbull Counties are Democratic strongholds, Obama barely improved over Kerry’s performance in Mahoning County, while McCain actually did better than Bush in Trumbull County. But the auto-bailout saved a prominent manufacturing plant and the shale gas boom has helped the local economy, yielding new pipelines and manufacturing plants. While Obama seems likely to perform worse in most areas than he did in 2008, the Mahoning Valley seems like a possible exception. Obama’s weak ’08 performance suggests he has upside potential among Clinton voters or populist Bush/McCain supporters, and the attacks on Romney’s time at Bain Capital are sure to resonate in a region hit hard by globalization.

Larimer and Weld, Colorado

The two largest suburban counties outside of Denver steal the attention in Colorado, and understandably so. But although Jefferson Counties is just as important as the hype suggests, I’d put both Larimer County and its neighbor Weld County above Arapahoe County.

Larimer and Weld Counties are home to Denver’s northern exurbs, including the modest population centers of Ft. Collins, Loveland, and Greeley. Larimer County is as well educated as the Denver suburbs and typically votes alongside them, but it’s not nearly as diverse as Arapahoe and it’s not as wealthy Jefferson or Arapahoe, either. Weld County is more conservative than any of the Denver suburbs, but it’s a rapidly growing county with a burgeoning Hispanic population. The growing diversity of Arapahoe County might make it difficult for Romney to prevail, and he’ll need to make up for it elsewhere, probably in the Denver exurbs.