Over the next few hours, returns from across the country will resolve which of these campaign efforts succeeded and which did not. We'll learn whether the wealthy financiers of Fairfield, CT abandoned the president en masse, or whether a long-promised surge in Latino turnout will propel the president to victory. We’ll learn which voters flipped toward Romney, which voters stayed with Obama, and who will win the critical battleground states on the path to 270 electoral votes.

We’ll be offering commentary and analysis, pointing out important trends, and deciphering the results throughout the night.