Sure, the election results tonight will determine whether Mitt Romney or Barack Obama spend a lot of time in Washington next year. But they’re also impacting the D.C. plans of another interested constituency: Hollywood celebs.

Tinseltown, if you’ll remember, didn’t take much of an interest in the city under President George Bush; the closest that administration came to drama was Jenna and Barbara’s drunken episodes. When Obama swept into town in 2009, he brought flocks of youthful supporters, a glamourous wife, and a chief of staff whose brother is a character on Entourage . Reality shows started filming in Dupont Circle and Georgetown. The capital was cool again.

“ You had this Camelot feeling,” says Pergrin Pervez, an executive producer at 8112 Studios. “With Obama, every day, it's like Obama was at Ben’s Chili Bowl, and all of a sudden, Ben’s Chili Bowl gets a rise in customers. Michelle Obama's dresses and shoes and whatever she wears starts trends. That never happened with Laura Bush. President Obama's NCAA picks, that's a big deal. Nobody cared who Bush picked, and he was an athlete.”