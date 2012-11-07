Election night began festively at FreedomWorks headquarters, not two blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Staff had posted their electoral map predictions on the glass conference room walls (most projecting a Romney win, just in different configurations). Beer flowed from taps on the kitchen island into logoed plastic cups, for washing down two massive fajita spreads; kids ran around underfoot. Balloons and stapled-together "FIRE OBAMA" signs served as party decorations for an office already adorned in frat house chic, with framed movie posters from The Big Lebowski and Atlas Shrugged.

FreedomWorks, the group that had fomented, trained, and marshalled Tea Party activists to great effect in 2010, thought it would have reason to celebrate. Since electing a squadron of anti-tax House freshmen, they've poured nearly $19 million into races around the country, attempting to build an on-the-ground turnout machine that could rival the hundreds of thousands of union members who've swayed elections for Democrats in the past. They made 4.4 million calls, sent out 8.8 million mailers, held more than 1,000 events.

"We are growing the conservative majority in the U.S. Senate, so we're very happy about that," says chief operating officer Ryan Hecker buoyantly, at about 6:30 p.m., wearing a red Richard Mourdock for Indiana Senate t-shirt over his button-down.

This time around, FreedomWorks spent most of its firepower on the Senate. Its super PAC's top recipients were Jeff Flake in Arizona, Connie Mack in Florida, Josh Mandel in Ohio, Ted Cruz in Texas, Tom Smith in Pennsylvania, George Allen in Virginia, and Mourdock—a race particularly close to Hecker's heart, since they'd helped him knock off Republican moderate Richard Lugar in the primary, in one of the Tea Party's greatest shows of strength. (As for the whole rape remark thing—Hecker figured voters don't care too much about abortion). The group also dropped millions to take out Orrin Hatch in Utah and Tammy Duckworth in Illinois, without even endorsing their opponents.