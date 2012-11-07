Now that all the speeches are over, the concessions have been made, and we can finally close the book on this presidential campaign, one thing is clear: this was an election that hinged on fairness. And no issue illustrated the candidates’ contrasting visions and values more vividly than taxes. The differences between Governor Romney and President Obama could not have been sharper—while the President consistently called on the wealthy to contribute a little more, Governor Romney refused to raise their taxes by even a penny.

No issue was more litigated in the debates, in the ads, and on the stump. In his closing ad, the President pledged to “ask the wealthy to pay a little more.” And rather than merely defending his tax plan, President Obama went on offense, using his closing argument tour to make the case that the wealthy should contribute more so that we can “reduce the deficit and still make investments in things like education and training, and science and research.” Even senior Republicans like Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), a member of the House Budget Committee, have acknowledged that this election was “a referendum on taxes” for the wealthy.

Now that the election is over, Congress and the White House will be under tremendous pressure to reach a deficit deal to avoid the “fiscal cliff”—the large automatic spending cuts and tax increases that are set to go into effect at the end of the year. As these negotiations get underway, the President’s victory should be understood as a mandate for a balanced agreement that raises new revenues from the highest income Americans.

We need new revenues because revenue levels have fallen precipitously over the last decade; by 2014, domestic investments—non-defense discretionary spending, in budget-speak—are set to hit their lowest levels in over half a century. Under these circumstances, Bowles-Simpson, which would increase revenues to 20 percent of GDP by 2020, the level at which we last achieved balanced budgets under President Clinton, is a good benchmark. This is the absolute minimum level of revenue necessary to make crucial national investments while stabilizing the debt.