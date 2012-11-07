Seattle, WA—Some 6.8 million Americans awoke today confident that their state is not only the most progressive in the nation, but even more so than Canada and Amsterdam. That’s because, while Colorado voters legalized pot and Maine and Maryland voters approved gay marriage yesterday, Washingtonians accomplished both feats with two historic ballot measures that cemented the liberal-utopian reputation of this upper-left corner of the continental United States.

The laws won’t take effect until early December, at which point same-sex couples can marry and people may possess up to an ounce of usable marijuana buds (or 16 ounces of marijuana-infused “edibles,” or 72 ounces of marijuana-infused sodas, teas, or juices). The difference between this law and marijuana-decriminalization laws already on the books in 14 other states? A person can still suffer civil penalties for possession in certain circumstances in those states, but in Washington “there will be no penalty whatsoever,” says Alison Holcomb, the author and campaign director for Initiative 502. “It will no longer be a crime to possess marijuana on Washington soil as long as you’re 21 years old.”

The federal government has been remarkably quiet on the subject, even though polls showed pot legalization here to be only a matter of time. President Obama’s drug czar didn't visit to warn Washingtonians—who have enjoyed lawful medical marijuana for years—against fully legalizing a substance that the federal government still considers as dangerous as heroin. And Obama himself, although he was paying close enough attention to this state’s ballot to endorse the marriage equality measure, remained silent on the pot vote. Nanda Chitre, a spokesperson for the Justice Department, said Wednesday of the Washington and Colorado legalization measures: “We are reviewing the ballot initiatives and have no additional comment at this time.” Such no-comments give pot activists like Holcomb hope that the president is willing to move pot forward nationally in his second term—or, at the very least, that he’s willing to adopt a states’-rights approach. “What we want to show the rest of the nation,” Holcomb said, “is that marijuana reform is not an all or nothing proposition. That you can take measured steps, and make adjustments, and watch closely what happens.”

This measured approach is part of what brought both of these ballot initiatives to the political tipping point in Washington this year. Marriage activism here dates back more than 40 years, to one of the first lawsuits ever filed in America on behalf of a same-sex couple’s desire to marry, Singer v. Hara. It started when a New York–born gay Jewish radical named John Singer (who later changed his name to Faygele ben Miriam) walked into a Seattle marriage license office in 1971 and demanded to marry a man named Paul Barwick. The case was dismissed by the state court of appeals in 1974, but a conversation had begun.