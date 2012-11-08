So, what’s next? As the fever pitch of the presidential campaign subsides, many Americans are wondering just that—and often with a lot of pessimism.

Unemployment still hovers near 8 percent. The federal deficit stands at over $1.1 trillion. The fiscal cliff yawns and after that, the potential for another debt ceiling standoff. Partisan rancor, moreover, convulses an increasingly outmoded federal enterprise.

Much, much work needs to be done.

And yet, not everything is bleak. Beyond Washington, a new wave of “bottom-up” economy-shaping is gathering strength in America’s states and metropolitan areas.