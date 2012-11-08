In the aftermath of Obama's election, one emerging theme is the "missing voter." Romney campaign advisors apparently told members of the press that McCain received 2 million fewer votes than they did in 2008. In a column on RealClearPolitics, Sean Trende estimates that white turnout declined by 7 percent from 2008. Given expectations of a strong GOP turnout, such a decline would be quite surprising. It’s possible that the certified results will confirm Trende’s claim, but I have my doubts. As many have already pointed out, there are plenty of votes left to be counted. Indeed, there could easily be ten million votes left or even more, and I suspect there won't be as many missing voters as it currently seems.

In 2008, 10 million additional votes were tabulated between this time four years ago and the certification of results. Whether the raw tally will exceed ’08 levels is hard to say, but I wouldn't dismiss that possibility with so many votes outstanding in New York, Oregon, New Jersey, Arizona, California, and Washington, where fewer than 80 percent of '08 ballots have been tabulated as a result of mail voting, the Hurricane, or whatever is wrong in Arizona. At the very least, I would take the “over” on Trende’s guesstimate of seven million votes.

Trende might be underestimating the number of outstanding votes in Ohio, as well. After the initial count in the Buckeye State, Ohio tabulated more than 400,000 additional votes in 2008. If the same number of additional ballots are counted from this point onward, turnout will match ’08 levels: At this time four years ago, Obama and McCain held a total of 5.21 million votes; today, Obama and Romney hold 5.29 million votes. Needless to say, that’s close enough to withhold judgment on the extent that turnout declined until after the Secretary of State certifies the final results.

At the county-level, there's not much evidence that turnout declined in white counties by much more than it did in minority counties, at least not yet (and that could easily change if most of the remaining votes are in urban areas, as they certainly could be). Let’s take Ohio. If the exit polls are right and turnout matches ’08 levels, then white turnout fell by 5 percent since 2008 and minority turnout increased by 20 to 25 percent. But there isn’t evidence of a disproportionate decline in turnout in Ohio’s white counties compared to heavily minority counties. Currently, statewide turnout is at 93.7 percent of ’08 levels, compared to a slightly smaller 93.3 percent of ’08 levels in the six counties where minorities represent at least 20 percent of the population—Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Lucas, Montgomery, Franklin, and Mahoning. Again, late votes might bolster these tallies, but they haven’t yet.