When Jerry Brown was California’s governor in the 1970s, he frequently cited E.F. Schumacher’s influential book Small Is Beautiful while promising an “era of limits.” Brown hasn’t resurrected that slogan since becoming governor again two years ago, but he might as well have: he has not been a particularly conspicuous figure while serving as chief executive of the country’s largest state. Yet his governorship was reinvigorated over the past couple weeks by a late-blooming effort in favor of Proposition 30, a revenue-raising ballot initiative. This effort culminated in a stunning victory on Election Day. Now, with the political winds at his back, the only thing in Brown’s world to which “small is beautiful” might apply is one trusted surrogate who worked extra-hard for the Yes on 30 campaign: his dog.

As innumerable photographs appearing on his Twitter account and Facebook page testify, Sutter Brown, a nine-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi, is rather small, if disproportionately elongated (corgis are like larger, more furry, and more dignified dachsunds; the Queen has corgis). Sutter is also exceedingly adorable and Internet-friendly, making him a more appropriate prop than you might initially think. After Election Day, Brown himself credited Sutter with lending a “human quality” (a slightly disturbing thing for a human to borrow from a dog). But he also gave his aging, awkward, aloof owner something that was even more valuable Tuesday: credibility with the very young people he said Prop 30 would help, and whom he needed for Prop 30 to succeed.

Prop 30, on which 54 percent of California voters voted “yes,” increases taxes on income over $250,000 for seven years and raises sales taxes slightly for four years, upping state revenue $6 billion annually into 2019. That money will go to public primary schools (which won’t face slashed budgets anymore), community colleges (which won’t have to cut thousands of courses), state colleges, and even the University of California system (which had faced a near-certain tuition increase). Critics charge that Prop 30 lacks a mechanism for ensuring that the new funds are spent on education.

The ballot measure faced a slew of obstacles. According to David McCuan, a political scientist at Sonoma State University, only one third of California ballot initiatives pass, and an even smaller percentage of ones that raise taxes do. Brown’s lieutenant governor, Gavin Newsom, criticized Prop 30. The labor movement, which ordinarily might have been expected to rally hard for a Democratic governor’s education-funding initiative, was focused instead on defeating Proposition 32, which would have restricted union donations to politicians. (Prop 32 failed.) “Stop Prop 30” was supported by the powerful Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and national conservative groups like Americans for Tax Reform (the Stop Prop 30 spokesperson I talked to was also working for Mitt Romney). Proposition 38, a well-funded rival initiative that would have raised more revenue and directly allocated it to education, threatened to draw away Prop 30 “yes” votes. (Prop 38 failed. Some have intimated that its primary aim was to take down Prop 30: a daughter of Berkshire Hathaway vice president Charles Munger spent more than $40 million on behalf of Prop 38, even as one of Munger’s sons spent $35 million on Stop Prop 30. The Stop Prop 30 spokesperson said the group had no position on Prop 38, although theoretically it would find that measure even more abhorrent.)