Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

The myth of the BRIC boom: Their GDP equals ours, but their economic power is far overstated.

Foreign Policy | 12 min (2,985 words)

Who is the literary liturgist behind the Book of Mormon?

Los Angeles Review of Books | 11 min (2,691 words)