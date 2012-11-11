Nevertheless, a few have gained traction. .Ly, the country code for Libya, struck it rich as Twitter’s chosen URL shortener with Bit.ly. Even after Twitter dumped Bit.ly, others have picked up the name as a cute adverbial suffix, racking up 10,000 registrations. (The Libyan government makes roughly $350,000 a year from the TLD.) And Tuvalu, blessed with the TLD .tv, partnered up with domain name giant Verisign to market themselves to video sites. (Its treasury rakes in considerably more.)

Other countries that lucked into monetizable names: Montenegro and Colombia. Montenegro received the country code .me soon after becoming independent in 2006, and quickly realized the nature of its windfall: An extension that could be marketed as a way to brand your personality online. Over five years, they’ve reached 650,000 registrations and generated 13.2 million euros in profit for Montenegro.

Colombia has known that it was sitting on a goldmine with .co since 2001. In 2009, the company finally selected to monetize the name picked a target demographic that fit their own market position: Tech startups, which see themselves as doing battle with large incumbents, and are generally more willing to try new things. The Colombians found their first batch of baby companies at South by Southwest in 2010, and quickly started building relationships, taking early .co adopters out to dinner in different cities. The next year, they took 20 of their biggest fans and treated them like VIPs, getting them media interviews and invitations to parties.

Generic TLDs like .com and .org are bound by ICANN rules that say they can only increase their prices by a small percentage every year, so they need to sell a lot to make money. But because Colombia can charge whatever it wants, it’s banking on its cool factor to make people pay a premium price—from $60 for a basic URL up to $2 million for super-hip single-letter domains like g.co and o.co.

“Instead of getting them to like .co, we really want them to love .co, and build the future of the internet together,” says Lori Anne Wardi, whose Bogotá-based firm sells .co on behalf of Colombia’s government. “We didn’t want to create another domain ghetto, an extension where nothing happens, with junky pages that nobody wants to visit. We really want it to be the coolest neighborhood on the internet.”

Wardi knows she’s been successful, because every time she does something, the stodgier .Net copies it, down to the geek-chic web videos and a booth at South by Southwest. (Meanwhile, a firm called Neustar has been marketing the .US TLD to small businesses through its “Kickstart America” campaign since this April). “People just think of .com as the internet,” Wardi says. “Until people start to see more diversity to the right of the dot, that’s the 800-pound gorilla we’re going to continue to fight.”

The diverse and manifold future means that the incumbents, who’ve so far counted on a steady revenue stream from their established TLDs, will need to diversify. Verisign isn’t waiting around to get outsold—it’s applied for 14 new TLDs and provides back-end support for 220 more. And Afilias, a smaller registry that administers brand names like .org, is asking for 26 new TLDs, including .casino and .organic.

Still, Afilias chief marketing officer Roland LaPlante isn’t optimistic that they’ll generate huge amounts of revenue very quickly. They’ve been selling .info at bargain basement prices since 2001, for example, and still only have a tiny slice of the 250 million-strong domain name universe.

“I think the generic ones will be pushing a lot of water uphill,” says LaPlante. “Even in that environment it took .info a lot of time to really get rolling. Getting that next six or seven million has taken all of those 11 years.”

Luckily for him, there are six or seven billion people in the world, more and more of whom are willing to pay for their own piece of the web.