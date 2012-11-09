“This is only the latest in a string of groundshaking events demonstrating that the Obama administration hid information vital to the American people during the last days of the 2012 election cycle. The fact that the most respected soldier of his generation, Petraeus, would be leaving the administration during an Obama second term, had to be known by the White House prior to the election. And they said nothing in order to run out the clock… The Petraeus resignation is only the most recent evidence that the Obama administration will lie to the American people to achieve its ends. But with all of his experts gone, Obama’s cabinet will now be staffed by the political C team in a time of crisis, both domestically and internationally.”

And what would a conspiracy theory gold rush be without a Twitter spree from Laura Ingraham?

“COINCIDENCE?! Petraeus is set to testify NEXT week at a closed door session on Capitol Hill abt Benghazi. Did BHO push him out? This stinks!”

“SPY NOVEL STUFF: It wd be diabolically genius (altho unconventional) 2cite one scandal, to avoid testifying/telling truth abt another.”

“POST-ELECTION INFO. DUMP: Did Petraeus delay resig. until after election? Imagine if voters knew truth abt Benghazi pre-election?”

To be fair, Petraeus' resignation isn't only raising questions on the right. PBS' Gwen Ifill, hardly a partisan hack, tweeted, "Petraeus...SCOTUS takes up voting rights challenge...was this stuff just backed up in the pipeline for a post-election Friday dump?"

The Sunday morning talk shows should be entertaining.

