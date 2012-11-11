Dean Baker read my review of Nate Silver’s new book, The Signal and the Noise, and began his response thus: “It’s best to ignore personal slights in Washington and elsewhere…”

Let me briefly pause here to amplify this statement: It is best to ignore personal slights in Washington and elsewhere. It’s even better to ignore personal slights in Washington and elsewhere that are neither personal nor slights.

Okay, let’s continue. Baker’s beef is with a seemingly innocuous line in my review, in which I posit that “it’s not hard to imagine Silver and his ilk one day letting the air out of an inflating housing bubble.” This somehow drives him batty. He writes:

It shouldn’t be too hard to imagine since that is what some of us were trying to do from 2002 onward. The remarkable story here is that we were ignored at the time and are apparently still ignored even after the fact by people who have the credentials to write in the NYT. …

How is that history can be completely rewritten? The problem was not that people were not making the case that we had an unsustainable housing bubble. The problem was that people with authority chose to ignore the people making the case that there was a bubble. And even now they can claim that the people warning about the bubble did not exist.

This works out well for the bubble deniers since it makes it easier to claim the “who could have known?” defense. But it is not true, and it is outrageous that Scheiber could ignorantly write something like this and the NYT book editor could allow it into print.

Baker, you will not be surprised to learn, was among those who were early to identify the housing bubble. This is to his everlasting credit. But he only seems to have processed the one line in my review that obliquely applies to him, while missing the other 1190 words. If you read that line in context, it’s pretty clear that there’s no suggestion of any kind that the housing bubble went unpredicted by certain prophetic economists. I would never have said or suggested this because: a.) Even if I’d been completely oblivious to such economists before reading Silver’s book, I would have been aware of them afterward, since Silver discusses them at some length. b.) I was not in fact unaware of their existence, having personally written about and spoken to many of them—including one named Dean Baker, whom I wrote about back in 2006 in an obscure outlet called … The New York Times. (I’m actually a big Dean Baker fan. Or at least I was before this exceedingly bizarre and unprovoked tirade).