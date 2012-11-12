“I wanted to explain in a way that people would get. Falling off a cliff is a great phrase in general. It’s such a commonly understood phrase,” said Ahmed, now 57 and the editorial director for CREDO, a phone service provider with a charitable bent. “Fiscal cliffs convey this sense of danger. That’s what I wanted to say.”

He also vividly recalled his conversation with Lazerson, saying, “He was the one most concerned about the fact that this was a temporary thing. I was really trying to articulate that and to convey that,” Ahmed said. “He inspired that phrase.”

Illinois’ public colleges and universities never fell off that metaphorical cliff, as the legislature later passed bills to maintain funding levels. But over the years, the phrase has continued to appear in American papers—independently, I would suspect, of Ahmed’s article, given the Post-Dispatch’s limited reach in the pre-digital era. In 1990, the phrase was first used in reference to the national budget, with the Pittsburgh Press calling the impending crisis both a “fiscal cliff” and “a series of ‘rolling cliffs’ that threaten to leave the federal government without the authority to spend money.”

The phrase spread during the Clinton era, when it was often used to address the mounting anxiety over social security and healthcare: “Social Security is heading over the fiscal cliff, and even the president has noticed. Unfortunately, Medicare is in similar straits. In less than a decade the program will run out of money: The annual deficit will eventually hit a trillion dollars as the huge Baby Boom generation retires,” noted the Washington Times on March 22, 1999. And the phrase continued into the Bush administration, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted before the 2004 election, “The country is headed for a fiscal cliff, and the elephants and the donkeys are racing to see who can plunge over it first.”

And yet, Ben Bernanke has claimed it as his own, testifying before the House Financial Services Committee in March that “if no further action is taken, there’ll be what I’ve termed a ‘fiscal cliff’ on Jan. 1 of 2013 as a number of tax and other provisions expire, including the Bush tax cuts, the payroll tax, U.I. benefits and at the same time on the spending side if sequestration arising from the failure of the supercommittee to agree kicks in.” (It is true, as the American Prospect’s Paul Waldman notes, that this is the first instance of “fiscal cliff” referring to what will happen on Jan. 1.)