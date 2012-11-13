I am watching.

This is cruel, O my creator!

Build the homeland!

Afghans are leaving,

I am watching.

I don’t know who has plotted

against our freedom.

My Afghan brother is crying,

I am watching.

Shin Gul has cried

with lukewarm tears.

Blood streams from the heart,

I am watching.

It is true: the stanzas are chock full of cheap tropes. But this callowness, combined with the unalloyed emotional charge, offers a window into the uncompromising romantic ideas that have urged men into battle since time immemorial.

Whether the Afghans in the poems are helpless victims, as in Shin Gul Aajiz’s ghazal, or victorious warriors (“Nations are amazed by Afghans,/ Since they have beaten a power like Bush,” a Talib named Hanif prophesied in 2008); whether they extol the natural beauty of their land (“A yellow ray among a few branches of crowded tree,/ Will shine in the forest just like a candle”), or condemn the violence that wracks it (“A hot bazaar of cruelty is being made out of beautiful Kabul”)—or even, in a break from the bravado that saturates the book, blame themselves for Afghanistan’s devastation (“It’s a pity that we are wandering as vagrants,/ We did all of this to ourselves”)—the poems reflect the chauvinistic and sentimental heart of the guerrilla movement that is wearing down yet another band of foreigners trespassing on Afghan soil.

At times the tone of the poems in the anthology seems at odds with the Taliban’s muscular image. Their authors are weakened by lost love, ravaged by grief. “Your love aside, what else is there?/ It is like approaching the desert,” writes Pordel Bustan. “Like a flower withering in the autumn,/ Autumn has now come to my love,” grieves Shahzeb Faqir. In a way, such sensuous serenades lend credibility to the rest of the volume: the unfeigned fragility of some of the authors makes the political manifestos of the rest appear more genuine, more honest.

In a land brutalized by invading armies and fratricidal militias, sapped by a kleptocratic government, and crippled by corruption, the poets spare no one. “Wasting time, they merely sit in their offices,/ How many are the NGOs!” laments Matiullah Sarachawal. “Karzai! You sold the country for a few dollars,” writes another poet, Danesh. One poem ridicules the “green parrots of the United Nations;” another compares NATO troops to cholera. “O you who tread the path where the British, Genghis and the Russians have proceeded,” warns Hassan Haqyar. “Here, with each step you pass a skull.”

What motivates the authors is a sense of violation and abandonment, combined, by Afghanistan’s de facto powerbrokers. These are sentiments shared not just by Taliban rebels but by much of the country’s beleaguered people. International donors have contributed more than $60 billion to Afghanistan since 2001, and some of this money was supposed to bring free healthcare, deep-water wells, schools, and electric power to villages, where most Afghans live. Because of mismanagement and corruption, it barely has. The absence of the most basic necessities is one explanation for why Afghanistan has the highest infant mortality and the fifth-lowest life expectancy in the world. In the years I have spent trudging through Afghanistan—in public buses, on foot, alongside pack animals—I have heard the complaints and hopes and frustrations that permeate the poems from Afghans who had little affinity with the Taliban: housewives and farmers, hunters and opium dealers, taxi drivers and businessmen.

And herein may lie the most revealing, and the most cautionary, aspect of the book. These poems from the Taliban are certainly insurgent propaganda, but they are also more than that. The rage, the frustration, the sense of wounded honor they express reflect the feelings of most Afghans. The 247-page volume allows us first-hand access to the sentiments of a people the West still knows too little about, even after more than eleven years of occupation. With the NATO troop pullout less than two years away this candid look into the hearts of Afghans may be overdue. But it’s not too late.

Anna Badkhen is the author of, most recently, Afghanistan by Donkey. Her upcoming book, The World Is a Carpet, will be published next spring.