Support thought-provoking, quality journalism. Join The New Republic for $3.99/month.

But sometimes the argument about free stuff has a more insidious meaning—and you don’t have to strain to hear it. During the Fox News broadcast on Election Night, Bill O’Reilly declared, “It’s not a traditional America anymore, and there are 50 percent of the voting public who want stuff. They want things. And who is going to give them things? President Obama.” In case the reference to “traditional America” was too subtle, O’Reilly went on to talk about Obama’s strong support among blacks, Latinos, and women.

And O’Reilly was simply saying the same thing plenty of other conservatives and Republicans had been saying, not least among them Romney himself. Months ago, after giving a highly touted speech to an African-American audience, Romney told a smaller audience of supporters he’d gotten a chilly reception because he’d said that, unlike Obama, he wouldn’t be giving out free stuff. We can debate whether Romney and others invoking the same line were tapping into racial stereotypes, consciously or subconsciously. But the idea that conscientious, hard-working “makers” were subsidizing shifty, lazy “takers” was—and obviously still is—an article of faith for many on the right.

It also rests on some gross misconceptions about policy. As Paul Waldman writes at the American Prospect, “Lots and lots of Americans, including most of those whom Republicans deem morally worthy, get plenty of stuff from the government.” That's true of government programs, like Medicare, and it's true of subsidies in the tax code, like the home interest mortgage deduction. But the wealthy, it turns out, frequently give back a lower proportion of income in taxes than members of the middle class do. “What exact ‘stuff’ do they think comes ‘free’ to people who pick lettuce, bus tables, clean their offices after they’ve left for the day, mulch their perennial beds?,” Michael Tomasky asks in his Daily Beast column.“The statistics tell us that a lot of these workers—I mean people who earn less than the median wage of $48,000—don’t get much free stuff at all. Many aren’t offered employer-sponsored insurance. Virtually all pay a higher share of their income in taxes than most millionaires, because even though some of them don’t pay income tax, the payroll tax socks them pretty good.”

Waldman’s and Tomasky’s columns are both worth reading in full. I’d just add one other point. For all the dismissive and derogatory talk about the demographic groups that support Democrats, it’s easy to forget that one demographic group supports Republicans: Older people who, by the way, are likely to be white than the rest of the population. These older voters are no less, or more, a special interest than young people, ethnic and racial minorities, or women. And, if Romney had won, these voters expected to get a “goody” of their own. Romney had told them he’d restore the $718 billion in Medicare funding that Obama had taken away, as part of the Affordable Care Act. He also vowed to preserve Medicare, as is, for people currently on the program and for anybody that might retire in the next ten years.