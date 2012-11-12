Did the editor reveal exactly who the person in the July 13 column was? No. But he did reveal who it wasn’t. That seems like a dealbreaker of the trust that reader-submitters have when writing to advice columnists. Unless the advisee expressly offers details about their life, it seems the advisor should have no comment on any such matters. Even if the detail is a non-revelation, it’s still a revelation. And, without putting too fine a point on it, the non-announcement sets a terrible precedent. Should a similar situation involving the anonymity of advice column patients happen again, people will demand confirmation of identity—and assume that the editor’s silence means they are on the right track.

Advice columnists, particularly in our day and age, practice tough love -- Savage, Dear Prudence, etc. [Name withheld], of course, is no different. To the cuckold lover, he wrote:

Part of me wonders why you’re even posing this question, particularly in a column that is printed in [name of publication withheld]. … I halfway suspect you’re writing this letter because you want specific people to read this column and deduce who is involved and what’s really going on behind closed doors (without actually addressing the conflict in person). That’s not ethical, either.

[Name withheld] might be correct in his straight-talk assessment, but his/her responsibility lies first with the people submitting questions. That trust, above the hard-facts and stern advice, comes first.

Perhaps the jilted husband from the column eventually regretted -- for whatever reason -- his words once he saw them in print. Who knows? It happens to Tweeters and professional writers all the time. But the jilted husband could at least sleep better knowing his anonymity, as presented, would be honored. What the editor should have said publicly to all curious onlookers was … nothing. Or, at least, a definitive nothing statement. What the editor should have said was, “While we understand the curiosity of the public, we have a responsibility to maintain the trust of those who submit questions. Because we respect the privacy between the two parties, we cannot, and will not, comment on this specific matter. Sorry!”

Considering the ethical implications of the editor's statement and how it violates the most basic ethical tenet of advice columns, it may be worth (or just fun), submitting this reader question: Has the publication compromised the integrity of the sanctimoniously named column?

Jeff Winkler has written for a variety of publications. Contact him here.