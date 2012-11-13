Within 45 minutes of the polls closing in Virginia, it was apparent that Obama was doing well enough in predominantly white, western Virginia to carry the state. The only outstanding questions were black turnout and Obama’s margins in northern Virginia. Most assumed that black turnout would be much higher than it was in ’04, but whether Obama could repeat his ’08 performance among African American voters was more of an open question. Few, if any, predicted that there would be areas where Obama would do better among black voters than in 2008, and yet that’s exactly what appears to have happened—not just in parts of Virginia, but in many predominantly black areas across the country.

Although the exit polls indicate that black support for Obama fell from 95 to 93 percent and turnout held at 13 percent of the electorate, a quick glance at the results map shows that black turnout or support for the president might have exceeded '08 levels. Compare the map of areas where Obama did better than he did in ’08 (marked by blue) with a map of the black population in the United States. Unless white turnout fell in predominantly black areas, the strong correlation between Obama’s gains and the presence of a large black population suggests that Obama did at least as well, if not better, than he did four years ago. As Harry Enten of the Guardian observed, the pre-election polls also showed an increase in black turnout.

Difference between Obama's support in '08 and '12