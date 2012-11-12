The antipathy between the GOP and cities goes both ways. Not only do urban dwellers generally oppose Republicans in presidential races, but when conservatives do get elected to a city post, they have a hard time advancing to the national stage. While Republicans have drifted far to the right in recent years, municipal governance is largely non-partisan in nature, and urban politicians who try to adopt the kind of ideological swagger they need to weather a Republican primary often aren't convincing. Just look at Rudy Giuliani, who in 2008 made a short-lived bid for the GOP presidential nomination on his impeccable law-and-order credentials, but was tainted by progressive stances on social hot-buttons like gun control and abortion. With the defeat and retirement of former Republican mayors like Richard Lugar and George Voinovich, the national party has no vocal urban advocates left.

The party as a whole isn’t bereft of such advocates—they’re just much further down the hierarchy, dealing with the day-to-day of urban governance. Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett, who heads up the U.S. Council of Mayors' microscopic caucus of conservative local officials ("It's little more than a social gathering," he says), has managed to convince a very conservative populace to fund its own streetcar system and is trying to densify an urban core originally built for the automobile. He ran for Congress once and lost, and says a good mayoral record of paving streets and picking up the trash doesn't tend to go far with the party's right-wing base.

"Municipal politics draws everybody to the center. You hang around long enough, you can’t stay on the edges," Cornett says. "At the end of the day, people elect mayors to get things done."

AS CITIES HAVE recovered, and poor people are increasingly settling outside of them, the GOP's suburban strategy has stopped working.

"A city is no longer a collection of pathologies," says Stephen Goldsmith, a former Republican mayor of Indianapolis who's now a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. "I think if we don’t better articulate the hope that comes from conservative ideas, that’s going to be a problem."

So far, Republicans have failed to recognize this. The economic plank of their party platform, crafted entirely by exurbanites, practically labels cities a liberal creation. While conservative pundits like Peggy Noonan pleaded for the Romney campaign to hold a rally in Brooklyn, and Paul Ryan wanted to campaign in cities on an anti-poverty message of economic empowerment, Romney advisors nixed the idea, saying those issues didn't test well for them. Instead of reaching out to urban voters, the GOP chair in Ohio's Franklin county tried to keep them away from the polls, arguing that the state shouldn't "contort the voting process to accommodate the urban—read African-American—voter-turnout machine" in Columbus.

But it's an odd kind of defeatism: Cities are centers of innovation and entrepreneurship, competition and the creation of wealth. "That's something that the Republican party should be looking to as a model, not running from," says Harvard professor Ed Glaeser. As a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, Glaeser has laid out a a libertarian agenda for cities that includes breaking down teachers unions' opposition to charter schools, freedom from zoning regulations that constrain growth, an end to federal subsidies for highways that just prompt people to drive, and a move away from the culture-war tropes that have dominated GOP rhetoric in the past.

There are already successful test cases for Republicans in cities. Last year, Al Schmidt won a seat on the deeply Democratic Philadelphia City Commission by campaigning for a viable two-party system, along with honest and efficient government. In Queens, Republican Bob Turner won the special election to replace Rep. Anthony Weiner by reaching out to Orthodox Jews and Russian immigrants, who'd never been engaged before.

"It was almost as if the Russians in Brooklyn were waiting for someone to take them seriously," says Turner consultant William O'Reilly, who’s been in the business of winning over New York voters for Republicans since the 1980s. His rule of thumb: You have to get at least 30 percent of the city to win statewide, which former Governor George Pataki did by opening offices in neighborhoods like Dominican-dominated Washington Heights.

"They weren’t afraid of him," O'Reilly says. "He was willing to try and be there, and there was nothing angry about him."

While searching their souls about what went wrong this election cycle, Republicans would do well to remember that. Making inroads in cities begins with showing up.

