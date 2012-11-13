With the 2012 election completed Washington faces a daunting overhang of substantial economic, fiscal, and governance problems. Reform must begin now.

Yet from where will the impetus for progress come? In a different era, the federal government might have launched decisive initiatives on its own to restructure the economy, address the budget, and renew governance. Today, however, the polarization of Washington raises serious questions about the likely quality of such interventions.

There is, however, hope in another quarter. As befits a federal republic, cities, metropolitan areas, and their states are stepping up to develop new solutions and point the way to renewal. Attuned to the localism of the economy, metro areas—the true drivers of the national economy—and their states are working hard to deliver a new growth model focused on inciting innovation and advanced industries, providing crucial infrastructure, and improving education and skills training.