With the balance of power essentially unchanged—Democrats gained just a few House seats in last week's election—the next two years ought to look similar, albeit with Pelosi continuing to hold a tough line against Republicans. “That’s the question, then,” said the source close to her. “Whether she wants to do that again. … She’s very talented at getting the party marshaled, to really be unified, so when Republicans have to pass a bill, they need to get all of their people in line.” But while Boehner can’t always do that, there are plenty of times when Democratic solidarity can’t do much to hold back the tide of lousy bills originating with House Republicans. “How many times did they vote to repeal Obamacare?” he asked, by way of illustration. (Not that those votes were anything but symbolic.)

Others are more optimistic about Pelosi’s hand. When pushed for his prediction, a second person close to Pelosi limned a very bright picture of her previous term as leader. “Any major piece of legislation we passed this Congress, whether reaching a budget deal, or funding highways, it had to pass with Democrat and Republican votes. … Because at the end of the day, Boehner can’t pass a bill that will pass the Senate without our help.” Clearly, he said, the Tea Party–moderate split in the Republican caucus that has pervaded the lame-duck Congress is going to persist into the next one. Ergo, clout.

That’s a sunny outlook, especially considering that the House leader that the Senate Democrats and President Obama are chiefly negotiating with isn’t Pelosi, but Boehner. The minority that votes together is not a reliable source of legislative partnership for other Democrats, and even Pelosi opposed the debt deal that her caucus helped cement last summer. But there are other reasons for Democrats to hope that Pelosi, specifically, remains the one taking lumps for the caucus as its leader. “Like continuity,” said Burns Strider, a Democratic strategist and former advisor to Pelosi. (Not continuity in terms of ideology, he clarifies. “The caucus, you know, is what it is.”) “She has lead the House Democrats to a majority in the past, she understands how to lead it, she understands the diversity of the caucus, and she works to support and respect the diversity.” He paused. “And she’s really good at raising money.”

“Wouldn’t that be a relief?” asked a member of a top House Democrat’s staff, with all sincerity, when asked if he thought Pelosi would stay on as minority leader. Why so? “Well, since you’ve got me thinking about this again,” he said, indicating this was not something he appreciated, “her donor list in unmatched. I don’t know what our situation looks like without her.” The first source familiar with her thinking agreed. “I do think people should be worried about that. I mean, other Democrats would step up. But she’s got a huge donor list she’s good at tapping repeatedly.”