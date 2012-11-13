But there has not been a headline-making midseason football trade since the Randy Moss saga two seasons ago, and even that was notable for reasons more suited to Page Six than the sports section. (Well past his prime, Moss was sent to his first team, the Vikings, where his attitude, including a complaint about the catering, got him cut.) The last consequential midseason trade—the famous Herschel Walker trade that birthed the Dallas Cowboys’ dynasty—occurred in 1989.

Bill Polian, the former general manager of the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts and a former member of the NFL Competition Committee, explained to me that a key obstacle to trades is the intricacy of offensive and defensive systems. “Marco Scutaro is playing exactly the same position on defense and doing the same things at the plate as he did in Colorado,” Polian said, referring to an infielder whom the Rockies traded to the San Francisco Giants before the deadline this season. “That would not be the case for an offensive lineman being traded from the Houston Texans to the Buffalo Bills.” (Ironically, Talib will have to assiduously study the Patriots playbook after serving a four-game suspension for illicit use of Adderall.)

Polian, who is currently an ESPN analyst, added, “The term is ‘system fit.’ You don’t have very many system fits, particularly during the season.”

Charley Casserly, who has been general manager for the Washington Redskins and the Texans, seconded these observations. He also observed that the NFL’s hard salary cap—which is stricter than the NBA’s “soft” cap and MLB’s lack of one—makes trades trickier. “You’re taking on a bigger salary than a draft pick,” he explained, noting that the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement makes rookie salaries even cheaper, therefore making draft picks more valuable. (Most football trades exchange veterans for draft picks rather than veterans for other veterans.)

One of the few midseason trades Polian ever made illustrates the rare circumstances in which successful GMs will pull the trigger. In 2006, 5-0 but struggling to stop the run, the Colts gave up a second-round pick to the Bucaneeers for defensive lineman Anthony McFarland, only because McFarland had played for Colts coach Tony Dungy in the exact same defense. “We said at the time, this is the perfect system fit,” said Polian. He added, “We knew what we were getting as a human being and a teammate.” The Colts won the Super Bowl that season.