IMAGINE THAT YOU are Pippa Middleton (bear with me here). You are a 29-year-old English woman whose professional life experience amounts to working for your parents’ party-planning company. You’re what the British call “a Sloane” (roughly, the U.K. equivalent of a preppy Wasp) and “a good sort” (American translation: a good sport). As chance would have it, your older sister has married the future king of England and, aided by your penchant for socializing in places frequented by the British paparazzi (Wimbledon, ritzy London nightclubs, polo matches), you have become globally famous. However, as you note, “so much [has been] written about me when I have done so little to paint a picture of myself.” So you decide to rectify that misperception using the obvious medium: a guide to entertaining.

Now, of all the career moves Middleton might have made at this juncture in her life—when presumably she can barely walk down the road without slipping on blank checks from fashion designers and PR companies—writing a book on entertaining is not a bad idea. She can claim some experience (the family business), and she professes “enthusiasm” for entertaining. Moreover, books about entertaining are, like sex guides, rarely read for actual instruction. Rather, they are domestic voyeurism: how the other half—or, at least, one other person—lives. Anthony Lane once remarked that “cookbooks ... do not belong in the kitchen at all. … [A] cookbook is something that you read in the living room, or in the bathroom, or in bed.” A book on entertaining is something you flick through while curled up on the sofa, marveling at the effort someone somewhere took to plan hors d’oevres as you shove another potato chip into your mouth.

So by this measure, the incontrovertible fact that Middleton’s book contains hardly a single memorable, or even useful, piece of information within its lavish pages is not necessarily a problem. No, the problem is this: either Middleton thinks her readers are idiots or she herself needs some schooling.

But before we get to the specifics, let us pause and take a moment to be grateful that, of all the things for which one should give thanks in life (good health, kindly parents, quiet neighbors), the vast majority of us do not have a famous sibling. Second only to being the child of a celebrity, being the sibling of a celebrity seems particularly damaging to one’s sense of perspective. One cannot blame Middleton for having a famous sibling, nor should one see all of her endeavors through the prism of the Duchess of Cambridge, as the woman formerly known as Kate Middleton is now known. It is not Pippa Middleton’s fault that Penguin saw fit to pay a £400,000 advance to an otherwise unqualified writer, basically paying her for having a sister who married, as they say, up. Who says the little people aren’t rewarded by the class system?