That was the year I wished

our sentences had no periods.

The year you said something meaningful

about a constellation. The year

I pretended to see it because

that was the one thing I was good at.

I smiled through all our arguments

and you reminded me that English

was not my first language.

I said let’s go sit under

the old high school bleachers

because that’s what people do in movies

when they want to see things from a distance.

But there was a concrete stadium instead

and under it only public restrooms.

That was the year I thought

a high school diploma could fill

the hole in my stomach. You grinned

when I wrote h.s. graduate

on my Burger King application.

We said nothing when we found out

the pay was minimum wage, how

I’d still need coupons to eat there,

the ones from the junk mail.



This poem appeared in the December 6, 2012 issue of the magazine.