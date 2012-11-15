BEIJING—On Thursday morning, seven men in nearly identical black suits with red or blue ties, short (dyed) black hair, and polished shoes walked across a burnt orange carpet, and stood between a row of potted ferns and a painting of misty mountains in China’s Great Hall of the People. As news camera flashed, the men, all in their late 50s to mid 60s, stood in a line and tried gamely to neither grin too broadly, yawn, nor fidget. Thus was unveiled, at long last, the new members of China’s ruling Politburo Standing Committee. In the center was Xi Jinping, the newly anointed leader of the Communist Party.

The procession ended months of speculation among China-watchers about the leadership line-up; a week of political ceremony and enhanced censorship in Beijing (a barely functioning Internet; other curious prohibitions), and a news drought for the 1,704 international journalists who descended upon the city to watch the 18th National Party Congress, but have had little of substance to report until now. These are the seven men who will live together within Beijing’s bureaucratic palace, Zhongnanhai, and confer on all of the major policy decisions, from economic reforms to media freedom to foreign affairs, left over from the Hu Jintao era.

In a short prepared speech, Xi, the 59-year-old “princeling” son of a Party revolutionary hero, seemed already more at ease in front of swarming media than his stony faced predecessor Hu Jintao ever had. He spoke in standard Mandarin—the equivalent in China of the Queen’s English in Britain—without the regional inflections of his immediate predecessor, Hu, or those prior (Mao had a Hunan drawl, Deng a Sichuan accent, and Jiang a south China intonation). Several times he invoked the work of continuing the “great revival of the Chinese nation.” Xi did not mention such familiar ideological agitprops as Mao Zedong thought or the Three Represents, but framed China’s challenges in more direct terms: “Our people love life and yearn for better education, stable jobs, more satisfactory income, greater social security, improved medical and health care, and a more beautiful environment.”

Amidst all the chatter in Beijing, one thing is clear: China's new rulers are not starting with a blank state. For better or worse, they are inheriting the legacy of the Hu Jintao era—a decade of rapid economic expansion, which began with China joining the WTO and ended with the country became the world’s top auto market (and second largest Ferrari market). The decade saw the 2003 SARS crisis, the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2009 Urumqi riots, and the beginning of the Weibo era. The price of apartments in Beijing more than quadrupled. Cookie-cutter shopping malls sprung up even in small Chinese cities. To serve the fast-expanding middle class, Estee Lauder opened counters peddling luxury skin-care products in more than 110 far-flung Chinese megalopolises, and Starbucks launched more than 750 shops across Greater China. China now sends more students than any other country to study abroad, and has more Internet users at home. The government finished Three Gorges Dam, built a high-speed rail network, and is now investing in a satellite location system to rival GPS.