The biggest obstacle to the Obama agenda.

TWO-AND-A-HALF years ago, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid pledged to reform the filibuster at the start of the current congressional session. Every returning Democratic senator signed a letter complaining that Republican routinization of filibusters was imposing a 60-vote supermajority requirement on nearly all significant bills. Something had to change. But nothing did. Reid traded away filibuster reform for a Republican promise to filibuster less often and to stop using several other stalling tactics. It was a bad deal for Reid’s party and the country.

You can get a rough sense of the number of filibusters invoked in any given session by counting cloture votes, which bring debate to an end. There have been 68 in the current Congress, down from 91 in the previous one. That’s a 25 percent drop. But before you break out the champagne, remember that 2012 was an election year and the president barely tried to push any legislation through Congress. As of September 1, the number of bills passed into law in the current Congress (173) was 45 percent smaller than the number passed in the previous one. A one-quarter drop in cloture votes isn’t progress when the number of bills passed drops by nearly half. It’s a disturbing sign that the filibuster is being abused even more regularly.

Reid once again says he will reform the filibuster when the new Congress begins in January. But his agenda is narrower this time: He only wants to eliminate the filibuster on a bill’s “motion to proceed,” before votes on amendments and final passage. Those substantive votes would still be subject to filibusters, threats of which would remain a very effective way to prevent bills from coming to the floor. Reid isn’t fighting to pass Senate bills by simple majority, as envisioned in the Constitution. He’s fighting to free senators to do the thing they love best: talk.

The filibuster does not have a distinguished history. The term (from filibustero, Spanish for “pirate”) originally referred to the hijacking of legislative business when a member took advantage of unlimited debate on the floor of the House or Senate. The House, which has too many legislators to tolerate such indulgence, jettisoned the filibuster in the nineteenth century. But Southern senators used it to defend underappreciated regional customs like the lynching of uppity Negroes and the preservation of whites-only public schools, lunch counters, and water fountains. Liberals filibustered on occasion, too, but with much less success. In 1953, independent Oregon Senator Wayne Morse waged a 22-hour filibuster to block a bill favored by the oil industry that gave Texas control over an oil field under the Gulf of Mexico. When he finished, the bill passed anyway.